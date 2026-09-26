Jeremiah Smith scores 4 TDs as No. 7 Ohio State rolls past Illinois

Jeremiah Smith caught a career-high four touchdowns, three in the first half, and Julian Sayin threw for four scores and ran for another when No. 7 Ohio State defeated visiting Illinois 42-19 in Columbus on Saturday.

The Buckeyes (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) led 28-10 at the half on the strength of Smith's TDs of 7, 72 and 9 yards and Sayin's 7-yard scamper with 15 seconds left.

Illinois (2-2, 0-1) trailed 14-7 and had the Buckeyes pinned deep but Ohio State went 96 yards in 19 plays and 8:31 off the clock with Smith capping the drive with a sensational over-the-shoulder, one-handed grab before falling out of bounds.

He became the first Ohio State player with three first-half touchdown receptions since Noah Brown on Sept. 17, 2016, at Oklahoma.

Smith, who had eight catches for 150 yards in the first half and finished with career bests in receptions (12) and yards (217), is two TD catches from breaking the program record of 35 held by New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave.

The Buckeyes also had a 93-yard scoring drive in the first half.

Sayin completed his first eight passes in the first quarter for 143 yards and the two touchdowns to Smith. Sayin tied his career best in TD passes and finished 27 of 36 for 367 yards.

Illini quarterback Katin Houser was 21 of 36 for 263 yards and a TD and Hudson Clement made five catches for 87 yards.

Aidan Laughery ran for 113 yards and Jordan Anderson rushed for a 22-yard TD which pulled the Illini to within 14-7 in the first quarter.

Illinois trailed 28-13 early in the fourth quarter when a fourth-and-4 from the 20 resulted in a pass breakup by Jaylen McClain.

The Buckeyes then went 80 yards with Smith making a 26-yard TD catch with 10:07 to play to extend the lead to 35-13 but the Illini responded with Houser hitting Ty Robinson for a 27-yard TD. The failed two-pointer made it 35-19 with six minutes to play.

Ohio State wrapped up the scoring with Ja'Kobi Jackson rushing in from the 2 with 2:26 left.