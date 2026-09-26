NFL on playing surface in Brazil: 'No need to worry'

NFL field director Nick Pappas told reporters Saturday that there is "no need to worry" about the playing surface at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Pappas' comments came one day before the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) will face the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) in the NFL's first game in Rio de Janeiro, and one day after NFL Players Association executive director J.C. Tretter raised concerns about the field conditions.

"We have an independent inspector that comes in, walks with myself, walks with a member of the NFLPA," Pappas said. "They were here yesterday. Performed that test. Things check out. We've made additional improvements to the field that we think were helpful."

The additional improvements included using mowers and scissors to level the high grass, which came after concerns were raised about the turf's traction and stability.

"Things check out," Pappas said. "No need to worry."

The Maracana field is 100% natural grass.

The NFL played games in Sao Paulo, Brazil, during the previous two seasons.