No. 17 Iowa stuns No. 18 Michigan on game's final play

Iowa quarterback Hank Brown's 16-yard touchdown pass to Reece Vander Zee as time expired lifted No. 17 Iowa to a dramatic 20-19 comeback win over No. 18 Michigan on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Vander Zee, who also caught a touchdown pass earlier in the game, caught the well-placed back shoulder throw and dragged his right foot just before falling out of bounds.

The Hawkeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak against the Wolverines (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) and won for the first time at Michigan since 2010. Iowa beat a ranked Big Ten opponent for the first time since 2021, spanning a nine-game losing streak against such teams.

Michigan had won an FBS-best 13 of its prior 14 one-score games since 2023, including its controversial win over Western Michigan in Week 1.

The Hawkeyes' winning drive covered 11 plays and 91 yards after forcing a punt using its timeouts and regained possession at its own 9 with 1:48 left. A personal foul call after an incomplete pass that would have put Iowa in a third-and-12 situation from its own 40 proved costly for Michigan.

Later on the drive, Iowa's Addison Ostrenga tipped a pass down the middle from Hank Brown up in the air and caught it to give the Hawkeyes a first down at Michigan's 16 and set up the winning score.

Brown completed 21 of 35 passes for 227 yards and two touchdown passes. Vander Zee caught five passes for 66 yards.

Iowa prevailed despite Michigan's defense holding it to 77 total yards in the first half and only 30 yards rushing. The Hawkeyes had only 91 yards until they put together a go-ahead, seven-play, 75-yard drive capped when Hank Brown hit Reece Vander Zee over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown to take a 14-13 lead with 14:02 left in the fourth.

Bryce Underwood led Michigan, completing 17 of 28 passes for 276 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Underwood threw both touchdowns to JJ Buchanan, who finished with 130 yards on five catches. On their second touchdown connection, Underwood rolled to his right and found Buchanan as he broke loose behind Iowa's secondary for the 49-yard score with 11:59 left. Michigan's lead remained 19-14 after it missed the two-point try on an errant pass by Underwood. Andrew Marsh also caught seven passes for 106 yards for Michigan.

Braeden Jackson returned a kickoff 99 yards for Iowa's only touchdown of the first half.