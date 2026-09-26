No. 2 Georgia forces 4 turnovers in rout of Oklahoma

ATHENS -- No. 2 Georgia forced four turnovers and Chauncey Bowens rushed for two touchdowns en route to a 41-13 victory over visiting Oklahoma on Saturday.

Gunner Stockton threw for 171 yards and a score, and Dwight Phillips Jr. had 84 rushing yards and a touchdown for Georgia (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), which won its second straight game by 28 points. Talyn Taylor caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs, who won their 52nd straight game against a nonconference team.

John Mateer completed 25 of 34 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns but threw an interception and lost two fumbles for Oklahoma (2-2, 0-1) in its first trip all-time to Athens.

Georgia struck first with 3:16 left in the opening quarter, as Bowens stamped an 11-play, 79-yard drive with a 2-yard rushing score -- his fourth in the last two games.

After an Oklahoma three-and-out, the Bulldogs tacked on with Stockton's 35-yard touchdown pass to Taylor.

The Sooners advanced to Georgia's 2-yard line on its next drive, but Mateer fumbled on third and goal, resulting in Chris Cole's scoop-and-score to extend the margin to 21 with 8:58 remaining in the first half.

Oklahoma's nightmarish first half continued from there. KJ Bolden picked off Mateer on the next drive. After forcing a Georgia punt, Mateer turned the ball over again, this time fumbling on a fourth-down scramble.

Cole then returned his second fumble recovery to the Sooners' 11-yard line. Two plays later, Bowens ran in a 6-yard score to give the Bulldogs a 28-0 halftime advantage.

Stockton was picked off by Omarion Robinson on Georgia's first drive of the second half, leading to Mateer's 17-yard touchdown pass to Rocky Beers. Oklahoma's two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving the margin at 22.

Beers lost a fumble on the next Sooners' drive and Georgia added on with Peyton Woodring's 45-yard field goal.

After Bowens lost a fumble on Georgia's next possession, Oklahoma's Tate Sandell missed a 54-yard field goal attempt.

The onslaught continued into the fourth quarter, when Phillips rushed for a 54-yard touchdown -- the third of his career -- to give Georgia a 38-6 lead with 12:33 left.

Woodring made a 49-yarder to make it 41-6.

Mateer hit Manny Choice for a 14-yard touchdown with 3:23 remaining.