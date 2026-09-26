Oregon star QB Dante Moore leaves game vs. USC in ambulance

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore was carted off the field following a late hit by Southern California linebacker Desman Stephens II with 10:05 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday's game in Los Angeles.

Moore was placed on a stretcher and taken directly into an ambulance. He was able to move his fingers and feet and rotate his arms, and was taken to L.A. General Medical Center, per the NBC broadcast.

During the play, the senior quarterback took off on a scramble. When attempting to slide, he was hit in the head by Stephens, who was called for targeting and disqualified from the game.

Fights broke out between players at midfield while Moore lay on the ground, and both teams were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Backup quarterback Dylan Raiola, who transferred from Nebraska, took over in his place. Moore was 8-of-10 passing for 77 yards, and Raiola was 6 of 8 for 64 yards and one touchdown as No. 20 Oregon led No. 12 USC 13-10 at halftime.

Moore was an All-Big Ten third-team selection last season, throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the team went 13-2.

This season, he was off to a strong start with 849 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns in three games.

Moore spent his freshman season at UCLA in 2023 and played in nine games before transferring to Oregon for the 2024 season.