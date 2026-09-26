Report: Packers to sign G Laken Tomlinson

The Green Bay Packers are signing guard Laken Tomlinson off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, NFL Network reported on Saturday.

The report comes two days after the Packers' offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Jordan Love in Thursday's 35-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Green Bay's ground attack mustered just 17 yards on nine carries.

Green Bay is dealing with a season-ending torn patellar tendon injury to right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele.

Tomlinson, a former first-round pick of the Detroit Lions, did not play for the Cowboys this season. He played in 10 games (seven starts) with the Houston Texans in 2025.

Tomlinson, 34, made the Pro Bowl with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 and has appeared in 173 games (162 starts) with the Lions, 49ers, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Texans.