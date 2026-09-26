UCLA routs Maryland with 2 pick-6s, stays perfect

Ta'Shawn James and Scooter Jackson returned interceptions for touchdowns on consecutive possessions as UCLA ran away from Maryland in the second half for a 54-3 win Saturday in College Park, Md.

Four UCLA backs, including Wayne Knight (10 carries, 100 yards), added touchdown runs as the Bruins (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) continued their perfect start under first-year coach Bob Chesney.

Nico Iamaleava completed 15 of 24 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown without an interception for UCLA, which topped its victory total from last season when it went 3-9.

The Bruins applied unrelenting pressure to Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington, who threw a career-high four interceptions. Washington finished with 18 completions in 38 attempts for 142 yards.

It was the ninth straight conference loss for Maryland (2-2, 0-1). The lopsided defeat continues to ramp up pressure on embattled eight-year coach Mike Locksley.

After a scoreless first quarter, UCLA dominated. On a fourth-and-1 play, Knight received a Wildcat snap and ran off left tackle, bursting into the clear on a 45-yard touchdown run.

On the Bruins' next possession, Knight took a pitchout and sprinted 33 yards up the right sideline to set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Anthony Woods (seven carries, 41 yards) off another direct snap, which increased UCLA's lead to 14-0.

The Bruins cashed in again on their next possession, driving 75 yards on seven plays. A 27-yard pass from Iamaleava to Brayden Loftin set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Jaivian Thomas which made it 20-0.

Sean O'Haire kicked a 37-yard field goal to put Maryland on the scoreboard with 1:23 left in the first half.

The Terrapins' pass-oriented attack was hindered in the second half by deteriorating conditions on a rainy, breezy afternoon.

James' touchdown came on Maryland's first possession of the third quarter. With Washington backpedaling to avoid pressure from Anthony Sacca, his pass across the middle was picked off by James who ran 39 yards to increase UCLA's lead to 27-3.

Jackson's pick-6 came less than four minutes later when he intercepted a sideline throw by Washington and raced 65 yards to give UCLA a 34-3 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Aidan Mizell turned a short Iamaleava pass into an 83-yard touchdown reception and Troy Leigber (five carries, 83 yards) added a 63-yard touchdown burst.

UCLA outgained Maryland 475-181. The Terrapins had five turnovers overall after not committing one in their previous three games.

It was the most lopsided loss for the Terrapins since a 73-14 defeat to then No. 1 Ohio State in 2019.

Meanwhile, it was the most decisive conference road win for UCLA since 1955, when it topped Washington State by 55 points.