Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield dislocates thumb vs. Vikings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a dislocated right thumb late in Sunday's 23-16 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced the extent of the injury after the contest and said Mayfield will undergo an MRI exam on Monday.

Bowles said X-rays didn't show a fracture.

Mayfield, who recently received a three-year, $165 million extension, was injured on a fourth-and-13 play in which he was intercepted by Minnesota's Andrew Van Ginkel with 1:39 left in the contest.

Mayfield was hit in the thumb by rushing Blake Cashman and went down in obvious pain, grabbed his bloody thumb and was heard yelling. After later walking off the field, he slammed his helmet to the ground while walking from the bench area to the locker room.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels is Tampa Bay's only other quarterback on the 53-man roster and he entered with 33 seconds left for the team's final series. He didn't complete any of his three passes, including an interception by Minnesota's Isaiah Rodgers on the final-play "Hail Mary" throw. He also scrambled once for 9 yards.

Bowles indicated Daniels would be the starting quarterback next Sunday against the visiting Green Bay Packers, pending developments involving Mayfield.

Easton Stick is on the Buccaneers' practice squad. He went 0-4 as a starter for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023 when Justin Herbert was injured.

Mayfield declined to speak with reporters after the contest.

Mayfield completed 17 of 34 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Tampa Bay (0-3) before being injured. The TD throw was the 199th of his NFL career.

Mayfield, 31, is in his fourth season with the Buccaneers and ninth overall. He was a Pro Bowl selection his first two seasons with Tampa Bay.