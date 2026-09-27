Chris Marshall's big haul highlights Arkansas' romp over Tulsa

Chris Marshall produced a career-high 195 yards on nine receptions to lead Arkansas to its 20th consecutive victory over Tulsa in a 34-6 win Saturday night at Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorbacks (2-2) have not lost to Tulsa (3-1) since 1976.

KJ Jackson completed 24 of 36 pass attempts for 309 yards with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Marshall and an interception.

Arkansas' defense limited Tulsa to 241 yards of total offense.

The Razorbacks took control early on both sides of the line of scrimmage in the first half to forge a 16-0 halftime lead.

Arkansas, which had possession for 18:01 of the first half, compiled 268 total yards while limiting Tulsa to just 56.

The Golden Hurricane had almost as many penalty yards (39) on six infractions as their offense generated in the half.

Jackson completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 196 yards and also rushed for 30 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run with 4:10 left in the first quarter that put Arkansas ahead 10-0.

Marshall had 136 yards on six catches by halftime for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks added three field goals from Max Gilbert, including a 23-yarder in the first quarter and kicks of 35 and 28 yards in the second quarter.

Tulsa quarterback Dexter Williams II had only 46 yards passing in the first half, completing nine of 12 passes. He finished 20 of 32 for 176 yards.

Tulsa's lone scoring possession occurred on its first drive of the second half, going 81 yards on 10 plays.

Damari Alston's 1-yard touchdown run cut the Razorbacks' lead to 16-6 with 9:38 left in the third quarter. Williams' two-point conversion pass attempt went incomplete.

Arkansas quickly responded on its next possession with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Marshall. The play increased the lead to 23-6 with 8:06 remaining in the third quarter.

After Tulsa scored its touchdown, its next four possessions ended with a punt, two fumbles and a turnover on downs.

Arkansas pulled away in the fourth quarter with Gilbert's 38-yard field goal and Jackson's 11-yard run.