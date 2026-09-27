Colts kick losing streak, take down Texans (NFL)

Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen (10) rushes into the end zone for a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

NFL

Colts kick losing streak, take down Texans

By Field Level Media

Sep 27, 20265 hours ago

Spencer Shrader kicked four field goals, including a 53-yarder with 16 seconds remaining, to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a 19-17 victory over the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Shrader matched his career best of 58 yards to help the Colts (1-2) snap a five-game losing streak against their AFC South rivals.

Daniel Jones was 24-of-36 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown, one interception and two lost fumbles for the Colts. Keenan Allen caught a touchdown pass and Indianapolis halted a nine-game overall skid dating back to last season.

Will Anderson Jr. recorded 2.5 sacks, forced one fumble and recovered another for the Texans (0-3), who didn't commit a turnover while forcing three Indianapolis miscues.

C.J. Stroud completed 16 of 27 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown for Houston. Foster Moreau had a scoring reception and Woody Marks added a rushing score.

The Texans also started 0-3 last season before recovering to make the playoffs. Houston was outgained 300 to 233.

Marks scored on a 1-yard run with 1:48 remaining to give Houston a 17-16 lead.

The touchdown was set up by Anderson, who sacked Jones and forced a fumble that Tommy Togiai recovered at the Texans' 46-yard line with 4:38 left.

The Texans traveled 54 yards on seven plays with Marks scoring from the 1 and Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked the extra point that gave Houston its first lead.

The Texans were unable to get into position for a late field goal.

Houston was without stellar wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) for the second consecutive game.

Shrader kicked a 37-yard field goal with 12:43 remaining to give Indianapolis a 16-7 advantage. Houston again made it a one-score game when Fairbairn booted a 24-yard field goal with 7:33 to play.

The Colts held Houston to 67 first-half yards and led 13-7 at the break.

Indianapolis got on the board first. Shrader kicked a 39-yard field goal with 4:28 left in the opening quarter. Jones tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Allen to make it 10-0 with 11:08 remaining in the second quarter.

The Texans narrowed their deficit to three when Stroud tossed a 1-yard scoring pass to Moreau with 4:30 left.

Shrader then connected on the 58-yard field goal with 1:03 remaining in the half.

--Field Level Media

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