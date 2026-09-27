Colts kick losing streak, take down Texans

Spencer Shrader kicked four field goals, including a 53-yarder with 16 seconds remaining, to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a 19-17 victory over the visiting Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Shrader matched his career best of 58 yards to help the Colts (1-2) snap a five-game losing streak against their AFC South rivals.

Daniel Jones was 24-of-36 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown, one interception and two lost fumbles for the Colts. Keenan Allen caught a touchdown pass and Indianapolis halted a nine-game overall skid dating back to last season.

Will Anderson Jr. recorded 2.5 sacks, forced one fumble and recovered another for the Texans (0-3), who didn't commit a turnover while forcing three Indianapolis miscues.

C.J. Stroud completed 16 of 27 passes for 167 yards and one touchdown for Houston. Foster Moreau had a scoring reception and Woody Marks added a rushing score.

The Texans also started 0-3 last season before recovering to make the playoffs. Houston was outgained 300 to 233.

Marks scored on a 1-yard run with 1:48 remaining to give Houston a 17-16 lead.

The touchdown was set up by Anderson, who sacked Jones and forced a fumble that Tommy Togiai recovered at the Texans' 46-yard line with 4:38 left.

The Texans traveled 54 yards on seven plays with Marks scoring from the 1 and Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked the extra point that gave Houston its first lead.

The Texans were unable to get into position for a late field goal.

Houston was without stellar wideout Nico Collins (hamstring) for the second consecutive game.

Shrader kicked a 37-yard field goal with 12:43 remaining to give Indianapolis a 16-7 advantage. Houston again made it a one-score game when Fairbairn booted a 24-yard field goal with 7:33 to play.

The Colts held Houston to 67 first-half yards and led 13-7 at the break.

Indianapolis got on the board first. Shrader kicked a 39-yard field goal with 4:28 left in the opening quarter. Jones tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Allen to make it 10-0 with 11:08 remaining in the second quarter.

The Texans narrowed their deficit to three when Stroud tossed a 1-yard scoring pass to Moreau with 4:30 left.

Shrader then connected on the 58-yard field goal with 1:03 remaining in the half.