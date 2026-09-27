Davis Warren’s career game leads Stanford’s comeback win over Georgia Tech (College Football)

Sergio Estrada

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Nico Brown (23) scores a touchdown against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back Zachary Tobe (5) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

College Football

Davis Warren’s career game leads Stanford’s comeback win over Georgia Tech

By Field Level Media

Sep 27, 20263 hours ago

Davis Warren established career highs by throwing for 396 yards and three touchdowns to lead Stanford to a wild 34-27 home victory over Georgia Tech in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday night.

Caden High caught four passes for a career-best 121 yards and two touchdowns and Nico Brown had five receptions for 98 yards and a score. Micah Ford added a rushing score and Warren completed 22 of 36 passes as Stanford (2-2, 1-2 ACC) halted a two-game slide.

Alberto Mendoza was 26-of-39 passing for 268 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Yellow Jackets (1-3, 0-1). Trelain Maddox scored two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing), Jaiven Plummer caught a scoring pass and Justice Haynes rushed for 107 yards on 18 carries.

Stanford trailed 20-10 at halftime before scoring the first 24 points of the second half.

Emmet Kenney's 24-yard field goal on the first possession began the run and the Cardinal later tied the score when Warren tossed a 49-yard touchdown pass to High with 7:08 remaining in the third.

As the quarter neared the end, Stanford gambled on fourth-and-10 from the Yellow Jackets' 33-yard line and Warren connected with Brown in the front left corner of the end zone to put the Cardinal ahead at 27-20 with four seconds left.

Georgia Tech tried its own gamble less than two minutes into the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1 from its own 34. The pass play was foiled as Omar Staples sacked Mendoza for a loss of 10 and Stanford took over at the Yellow Jackets' 24.

Three plays later, Warren tossed a 7-yard scoring pass to High to give the Cardinal a 34-20 lead with 11:52 remaining in the contest.

Georgia Tech responded with Mendoza's 23-yard touchdown pass to Plummer to narrow its deficit to seven with 9:11 left.

But on the Yellow Jackets' next drive, Mendoza was picked off by Stanford's Brandon Nicholson at the Cardinal 11 with 5:16 left.

Georgia Tech had another chance but on third-and-13 from the Stanford 28, Mendoza, under heavy pressure took a costly 32-yard intentional grounding penalty, leaving the Yellow Jackets with fourth-and-45 with 59 seconds left.

The ensuing lateral-fest didn't pan out and Stanford's Tevarua Tafiti fell on Haynes' backward pass at the Yellow Jackets' 23 to seal it.

Georgia Tech opened the game with Aidan Birr's 33-yard field goal. That was Birr's 62nd career field goal to set a program record.

Stanford moved ahead on Ford's 7-yard run with 5:50 left in the first quarter. Georgia Tech went back ahead on Mendoza's 9-yard scoring pass to Maddox with 3:12 remaining.

After the teams traded field goals, Maddox broke free for a 20-yard scoring run with 3:14 remaining as Georgia Tech led by 10 at halftime.

--Field Level Media

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