Deshaun Watson guides Browns to comeback win over Panthers

Deshaun Watson returned after a brief time on the sideline to help rescue the Cleveland Browns with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. with 1:48 remaining in a home-opening, 21-18 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

After the go-ahead TD toss, Watson threw to Denzel Boston for the two-point conversion. The Panthers failed to pick up a first down on the ensuing possession, but got the ball back with 1:01 left when the Browns were stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Carolina 15.

Nearing midfield, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young was intercepted by Ronnie Hickman to seal the outcome.

Fannin caught seven passes for 51 yards and both of Watson's touchdown throws. Watson was 16-for-30 passing for 144 yards for the Browns (2-1).

Young went 26-for-48 for 290 yards with one touchdown. Ryan Fitzgerald kicked four field goals for the Panthers (1-2).

The Panthers' only touchdown came on Young's 8-yard pass to John Metchie III with 4:25 remaining to complete a six-play, 72-yard drive. Carolina led 18-13 after a two-point attempt failed.

The Browns reached the Carolina 24 before a penalty pushed them back. But Akayleb Evans' interception of Watson in the end zone was nullified by a roughing-the-passer penalty, and Watson exited with an unspecified injury.

So the Browns, with a first-and-10 at the Panthers' 14, summoned Shedeur Sanders, making his season debut, for one play prior to the two-minute warning before Watson returned. Sanders threw a completion for no gain, two plays before Watson connected with Fannin.

The Browns had 154 yards of total offense through three quarters, yet led 10-9.

Carolina took its first lead on Fitzgerald's 37-yard boot with 11:41 to play for a 12-10 edge. The Browns moved 44 yards to set up Andre Szmyt's 45-yard field goal to retake the lead with 7:30 left.

The Panthers scored more than 30 points in each of their first two games, but the points were tougher to come by against the Browns.

Cleveland opened the scoring on Szmyt's 48-yard field goal with 5:43 remaining in the second quarter.

Watson's 2-yard pass to Fannin for a touchdown came with 1:37 to play in the first half.

But Carolina made efficient use of nine plays to move in range for Fitzgerald's 35-yard field goal before halftime.

Fitzgerald added a 41-yarder to end the first possession of the second half. He was good from 53 yards later in the third quarter.