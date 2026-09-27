Dolphins RB De'Von Achane out with knee injury

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury.

Achane was hurt in the first quarter of the game in Miami Gardens, Fla. He was initially ruled as questionable to return. The severity of his injury is not yet known.

The fourth-year pro finished his day with 17 yards rushing on three carries, and no receptions on one target. For the season, he has run for 127 yards on 34 attempts (3.7 yards per carry) and no touchdowns in three games. He has seven catches on 12 targets for 49 yards (7.0-yard average) and no touchdowns.

Second-year pro Ollie Gordon replaced Achane as the lead back for the Dolphins (0-2), who are looking for their first win of the season against the 2-0 Chiefs.

Achane, 24, set career highs with 1,350 rushing yards and 1,838 yards from scrimmage last season for the Dolphins, who are rebuilding under first-year coach Jeff Hafley.