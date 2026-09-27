Illinois DC Bobby Hauck out after Ohio State beatdown

Illinois defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck is out after a 42-19 loss at Ohio State on Saturday.

Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema said Sunday that he met with Hauck before the scheduled team gathering at the request of his assistant coach.

"Coach Hauck reached out to me early this morning and asked to meet ahead of our planned meeting time. We met and mutually agreed that a change in leadership was in the best interests of our defense," Bielema said. "Coach Hauck and I agreed this is the best path forward for our staff, and most important, our student-athletes.

"... As with any turnover, we have prepared for this moment and we have a plan to move our program forward. We are communicating that plan internally to our staff and players today."

Hauck said in a statement released by the program he "enjoyed being a part of the staff" and wished Illinois luck.

Illinois dropped to No. 111 in total defense in the FBS, allowing 391 yards per game. By comparison, Notre Dame is No. 1 in total defense at 199.2 yards per game. There are 138 FBS programs.

After a 14-7 first quarter, Illinois was outscored 28-12 by Ohio State the rest of the way to drop to 2-2 this season.