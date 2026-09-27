Jaguars cruise to win, Patriots turnover trouble continues

Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 35-6 statement victory over the visiting New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Lawrence connected with Josh Cameron, Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington for scores, completing 19 of 29 passes for 182 yards with an interception.

Meyers had seven catches for 64 yards, while Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 73 yards and a score for Jacksonville (2-1), which won its sixth straight regular-season home game.

New England quarterback Drake Maye continued to struggle with turnovers. He paired two interceptions with one lost fumble to give him seven turnovers in three games, already approaching the 11 he had in 17 regular-season games last season.

Maye was 14-of-25 passing for 199 yards, while Mack Hollins caught six passes for 87 yards for the Patriots (1-2), who have lost each of their first two road games after they were 8-0 last regular season in road games.

Trailing 14-3 at the half, Andy Borregales missed a 38-yard field goal on New England's opening second-half drive before Jacksonville effectively put the game away in an 18-second span late in the third quarter.

After Jacksonville capped off a nine-minute drive with Lawrence finding Parker Washington for a 17-yard TD, the next Patriots drive began with Maye's second interception, this time by Jarrian Jones, and Jacksonville made it 28-3 on the next play when Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran in from 5 yards out with 50 seconds left.

New England added a second Borregales field goal with 13:17 left before Tuten delivered the exclamation point with a 1-yard TD with 8:02 left.

The first quarter was scoreless, in large part thanks to the ball slipping out of Maye's hand as he was winding up to throw, derailing a promising drive.

The fumble was recovered by DaVon Hamilton and started the first scoring drive as Jacksonville capped off a 10-play drive when Lawrence found Cameron for a 12-yard TD with 13:25 left in the half.

New England also turned defense into its first points of the day, when a tip-drill interception by Marcus Jones set up the Patriots at the Jacksonville 21. But they had to settle for a 35-yard field goal from Borregales to make it 7-3.

Jacksonville responded right back when Lawrence notched his second touchdown, this one 10 yards to Meyers for a 14-3 lead with 4:23 before halftime.

New England appeared poised to cut into that deficit on the ensuing drive before Maye's end zone pass on third-and-goal was intercepted by Travis Hunter.

On the final play of the half, Cam Little's 70-yard field goal attempt which would have broken his own record he set last season had the distance but was pushed just wide right.