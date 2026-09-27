Jets RB Breece Hall out with thigh injury (NFL)

David Reginek

Sep 27, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) tackles New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

NFL

Jets RB Breece Hall out with thigh injury

By Field Level Media

Sep 27, 20266 hours ago

Jets running back Breece Hall left New York's game against the host Detroit Lions on the opening drive of the fourth quarter with a thigh injury Sunday.

The Jets quickly ruled Hall out for the rest of the game, and Braelon Allen replaced him in the backfield.

Hall was dragged down on a second-and-goal carry at the Detroit 4 and immediately grabbed his outer right thigh and hip area. Hall took a misdirection toss right and raced to get the edge, but he was met by linebacker Trevor Nowaske for no gain.

Quarterback Geno Smith threw a touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert on the next play to bring New York to within eight points, 24-16.

Hall had 13 carries for 32 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards.

--Field Level Media

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