Josh Allen, Bills rally back to keep Chargers winless

Josh Allen ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, as the Buffalo Bills rallied for a 24-16 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen was 16-of-26 passing for 204 yards while overcoming two first-half interceptions. Allen added eight carries for 22 yards and has scored two rushing touchdowns in each of his three games this season.

James Cook III added 154 rushing yards on 24 carries with a touchdown as the Buffalo (3-0) won its second game in two weeks at its new $2 billion stadium.

Justin Herbert was 20-of-34 passing for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Chargers (0-3). Omarion Hampton rushed for 56 yards on 15 carries, and Genesis Smith had two interceptions for Los Angeles.

Herbert's interception came at the Bills' goal line early in the fourth quarter from C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who returned it 41 yards. Buffalo then went on a 13-play, 58-yard drive that included a lost fumble from Allen which was wiped away on a Chargers penalty.

Allen scored his go-ahead TD for a 17-13 lead with 7:35 remaining.

The Chargers turned their opening drive of the game into a 7-0 lead by going 47 yards in eight plays and getting a 1-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Keaton Mitchell.

Los Angeles increased the lead to 10-0 on a 31-yard field goal from Cameron Dicker late in the first quarter.

The Bills took charge of the second quarter, getting a 28-yard field goal from Tyler Bass before going into the half with a 10-10 tie after a 1-yard TD run from Allen.

A beleaguered Chargers defense was much improved in the first half by forcing two Allen interceptions and recovering a fumble.

The Chargers regained the lead 13-10 on a 21-yard field goal from Dicker midway through the third quarter. Los Angeles ran seven plays in the red zone but could not find the end zone.

After Allen's second 1-yard score in the fourth put Buffalo on top, the Bills made it 24-13 with 3:13 remaining on a 3-yard run from Cook. The drive started after Los Angeles turned the ball over on downs after a dropped pass by Kimani Vidal with 5:14 to go.

Dicker made a 33-yard field goal with 1:59 remaining, but the Chargers failed to recover the ensuing onside kick.