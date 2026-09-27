Kenneth Walker III scores twice as Chiefs control Dolphins

Kenneth Walker III had a rushing and receiving touchdown and Patrick Mahomes threw for 246 yards and two scores with one interception as the Kansas City Chiefs topped the Miami Dolphins 24-10 on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Dolphins (0-3) trailed by one score until the closing minutes. Miami lost by 14 and 22 points, respectively, in the first two weeks.

Miami failed to convert a fourth-and-5 from its own 48 with 5:56 remaining, with Malik Willis throwing incomplete for Kevin Coleman. The Chiefs (3-0) took over and sealed the game on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce with 2:55 to go.

George Karlaftis intercepted Willis on the Dolphins' ensuing possession.

The Dolphins held the ball for 34:21 compared to 25:39 for the Chiefs but turned the ball over on downs three times.

Mahomes was 20-of-24 passing with an interception. Willis finished 20 for 36 for 210 yards while leading the Dolphins with 56 yards rushing on nine carries. Chris Bell had four catches for 67 yards.

Walker gained 70 yards on 18 carries. Rashee Rice topped the Chiefs with seven catches for 88 yards.

Kansas City and Miami combined to score touchdowns on the first three drives of the game. Walker opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run just 2:06 into the game.

Miami responded with a 17-play, 91-yard drive that took 9:27 off the clock. Ollie Gordon II scored on a run from 3 yards out.

The Dolphins played most of the game without running back De'Von Achane, who sustained a knee injury during the team's first series. Achane was slow to get to his feet following a tackle from Alohi Gilman and needed trainers' assistance to leave the field.

Initially ruled questionable to return, Achane was downgraded to out late in the second quarter. He gained 17 yards on three carries.

The Chiefs went ahead 14-7 with 12:58 left in the second quarter, as Mahomes connected with Walker for a 5-yard touchdown.

Mahomes completed his first 12 passes. His lone incompletion came with 1:50 remaining in the second quarter. With the Chiefs aiming to take advantage of a Willis fumble, Mahomes threw behind Rice. The ball was deflected and intercepted on a diving play by Jacob Rodriguez.

Kansas City went ahead 17-10 on Harrison Butker's 34-yard field goal with 11:35 left, capping a drive that started at the Chiefs' 4-yard line.

Butker missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left with 57 seconds left.