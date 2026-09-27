Kevin Jennings' milestone effort carries No. 22 SMU past Missouri State (College Football)

Jerome Miron

Sep 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) tries to elude Missouri State Bears defensive lineman Kaden Jones (52) and defensive end Kellen Lindstrom (5) during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

College Football

Kevin Jennings' milestone effort carries No. 22 SMU past Missouri State

By Field Level Media

Sep 27, 20265 hours ago

Kevin Jennings threw for a career-high 464 yards and three touchdowns Saturday night as No. 22 SMU held off visiting Missouri State's upset bid for a 34-24 nonconference win in Dallas.

Jennings hit on 33 of 39 passes with an interception for the Mustangs (3-1), who overcame an early 10-0 deficit. The senior became SMU's career passing leader with 722 completions and 9,162 yards.

They outgained the Bears (1-3) by 592-239 but hurt themselves with a spate of mistakes. SMU was flagged 12 times for 106 yards and also committed a pair of turnovers that led to 10 points.

Yamir Knight caught 11 passes for 164 yards and a touchdown for the Mustangs, Jalen Cooper caught eight for 125 yards and Kendrick Raphael rushed for 98 yards and a TD on 23 carries.

Skyler Locklear completed 15 of 19 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown for Missouri State before being knocked out in the fourth quarter with an injury. He pulled the Bears within 21-18 at the 12:16 mark of the fourth when he found Isaiah Myers for a 15-yard strike, followed by Locklear's two-point conversion run.

Jennings led the Mustangs out of upset alert with a pair of late touchdowns. First, he connected with Knight for a 28-yard score with 5:34 left. After an interception by Brandon Booker gave SMU a 23-yard field, Jennings hit Theo Melin Ohrstrom for a score on the next play to seal the outcome.

Missouri State got off to the kind of fast start that a 30 1/2-point underdog dreams about, taking advantage of two turnovers to build a lead. After forcing a fumble from Knight at its 7, the Bears initiated scoring when Yousef Obeid hit a 35-yard field goal with 2:17 left in the first quarter.

Jennings made his one big mistake four plays later, tossing an interception that Joel Boamah returned 60 yards for a touchdown. After that, Jennings was nearly flawless, completing a school-record 21 straight passes at one point.

Raphael got the Mustangs on the board with a 1-yard plunge at the 10:09 mark of the second quarter. Jennings and Ohrstrom connected for a 19-yard touchdown four seconds before halftime for a 14-10 edge.

Jennings' 1-yard TD run with 8:12 remaining in the third quarter gave SMU an 11-point advantage.

Missouri State backup quarterback Henry Belin IV threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Hipp with 1:09 left in the game.

--Field Level Media

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...