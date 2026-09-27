Minnesota goes up early, holds off Washington in Big Ten opener

Drake Lindsey threw touchdown passes on three consecutive drives in the first half as Minnesota opened Big Ten Conference play with a 27-24 victory over Washington on Saturday night in Seattle.

TJ Thomas rushed for 78 yards on 11 carries for the Golden Gophers (3-1 overall), who won on the road for the first time since the 2024 season. Lindsey was 21 of 29 for 204 yards, and Javon Tracy made seven receptions for 41 yards and a TD.

Minnesota's defense limited the Huskies (3-1) to 40 yards rushing on 27 attempts and had seven sacks.

Washington's Demond Williams Jr. was 18-of-28 passing for 239 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Dezmen Roebuck made seven catches for 87 yards and a TD.

Williams scored on a 13-yard run with 1:53 remaining, but the Golden Gophers recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Minnesota wasn't quite able to run out the clock, but Tom Weston's punt pinned the Huskies at their 2-yard line with 3 seconds remaining. A hook-and-lateral play was stopped at Washington's 34 on the final play.

Williams threw a 15-yard TD pass to tight end Baron Naone in the back of the end zone with 11:03 left to pull the Huskies within 24-17.

The Golden Gophers' Luke Drzewiecki kicked a career-long 51-yard field goal with 7:28 remaining to make it a two-score game.

Minnesota took a 21-10 halftime lead as Lindsey was 15 of 16 for 125 yards.

Midway through the first quarter, Williams was hit by defensive lineman Anthony Smith as he threw a pass, with the ball floating into the arms of linebacker Maverick Baranowski, who returned the interception 1 yard to Washington's 15-yard line. On the next play from scrimmage, Lindsey hit Quayd Hendryx in the back right corner of the end zone for the game's first score.

Following a Huskies punt, Minnesota went 75 yards in six plays to make it 14-0. Lindsey found Jalen Smith on a crossing pattern in the back center of the end zone from 9 yards out.

The Huskies got on the board early in the second quarter on a 16-yard screen pass from Williams to Roebuck, who followed blockers down the right sideline and made a diving stretch to reach the pylon.

The Golden Gophers responded as Lindsey threw a 6-yard screen pass to a wide-open Tracy in the right flat for the TD.

Washington's Tyler Robles kicked a 33-yard field goal with 1:56 to go in the half to make it 21-10.

The only scoring in the third quarter came on Drzewiecki's 31-yarder in the final minute to extend the lead to 14 points.