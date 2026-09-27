NFL injury roundup: Baker Mayfield, Breece Hall knocked out late in losses

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield sustained a dislocated right thumb late in Sunday's 23-16 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced the extent of the injury after the contest and said Mayfield will undergo an MRI exam on Monday. Bowles said X-rays didn't show a fracture.

Mayfield, who recently received a three-year, $165 million extension, was injured on a fourth-and-13 play in which he was intercepted by Minnesota's Andrew Van Ginkel with 1:39 left in the contest.

Mayfield was hit in the thumb by rushing Blake Cashman and went down in obvious pain, grabbed his bloody thumb and was heard yelling. After later walking off the field, he slammed his helmet to the ground while walking from the bench area to the locker room.

Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels is Tampa Bay's only other quarterback on the 53-man roster. He went 0-for-3 with an interception in his limited action at the end of the loss.

Bowles indicated Daniels would be in line to start next Sunday against the visiting Green Bay Packers.

--In the same game, Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson sustained a left ankle injury during the first quarter and did not return.

The two-time first-team All-Pro appeared to hurt the ankle on a 10-yard reception at the tail end of Minnesota's first possession. He was able to leave the field on his own and spent some of the second quarter on the Vikings' sideline, wearing his helmet, before retreating to the locker room.

Coach Kevin O'Connell said Jefferson "got close a couple times" to returning before he was ruled out. He will be evaluated further Monday.

Also for the Vikings, tight end Josh Oliver (bicep) and cornerback Charles Demmings (hamstring) were knocked out of the game and will be evaluated further, per O'Connell.

--New York Jets running back Breece Hall is likely headed for an MRI Monday after he sustained a thigh injury during the fourth quarter of a 31-24 loss at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

"I felt something when I was running and then got tackled and planted and then felt something else," Hall told reporters postgame.

The Jets had a further scare when No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson needed medical attention following a hit with 51 seconds left. But coach Aaron Glenn said postgame that Wilson was evaluated for a concussion, cleared the protocol and will "be just fine."

New York's two best skill players, Hall ran for a career-high 1,065 yards last season, and Wilson began his NFL career with three 1,000-yard campaigns before injuries limited him to seven appearances in 2025.

--Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane missed the final three-plus quarters of Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury.

"To be very honest with you, it does not sound very optimistic at this moment, but I can't give you any other details until I have them," Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said afterward.

Achane was hurt on a non-contact run in the first quarter. Achane, 24, set career highs with 1,350 rushing yards and 1,838 yards from scrimmage last season for the Dolphins.

--San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans sustained a rib strain in the team's 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network reported.

The six-time Pro Bowler sustained a hip injury last week but was able to play in Week 3. He was slow to get up after Budda Baker hit him on an incomplete pass during the second quarter. He entered the medical tent and headed to the locker room on a cart a few minutes later.

"We don't know yet," coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame when asked about Evans. "We couldn't tell if it was a broken rib. We couldn't tell if it was an oblique. Something we'll find out probably more tomorrow."

The 49ers (3-0) also lost left tackle Trent Williams (stinger) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad) in the second half. Evans had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown before departing.

--Washington Commanders linebacker Leo Chenal was taken off on the cart in the second quarter with a neck injury.

After Washington's 33-31 upset win over the visiting Seattle Seahawks, Commanders coach Dan Quinn told the press that Chenal was undergoing tests at a local hospital and had feeling in his extremities.

--Christian Benford, the Bills' No. 1 cornerback, came up limping with a non-contact toe injury during Buffalo's 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Reports said Benford was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot after the game. Benford totaled seven interceptions over the first four seasons of his career and had three tackles with one pass breakup on Sunday before his exit.

--New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns needed assistance to leave the field after going down with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of their 12-7 home win over the Tennessee Titans.

"Brian Burns will get an MRI hopefully tonight. We're trying to get that scheduled for tonight," Giants coach John Harbaugh said postgame. "There is some hope there, but we won't know until we see the MRI."

Burns, a three-time Pro Bowler who was a second-team All-Pro last season, entered the Week 3 contest questionable with a left ankle sprain.

--The Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie receiver Colbie Young to a right knee injury on the first offensive play of the game when Jaquan Brisker brought him to the ground.

Bengals safety Bryan Cook injured his right ankle on Cincinnati's second defensive series and came out before halftime of the 30-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

--Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech broke his forearm during Las Vegas' 35-27 win over the New Orleans Saints and is "headed for IR," NFL Network reported.

Bech is in his second NFL season and caught his first career touchdown in the Raiders' Week 1 win over Miami.

--The Saints lost a pair of starters during that game, running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Pete Werner.

Etienne had 57 yards on 13 carries and two receptions for 13 yards before aggravating a previous hamstring injury he was playing through. Werner left the game with a stinger and didn't return.

--In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Baltimore Ravens lost a pair of centers in starter Jovaughn Gwyn (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (knee). Both had to be carted off before the Ravens defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 on a last-second field goal.

For Dallas, safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) left the game in the first half, fellow safety Markquese Bell went to the locker room in the third quarter to be treated for dehydration and cornerback Shavon Revel (right knee) was helped off the field between the third and fourth quarters.