Nick Chubb retires as member of Browns

Running back Nick Chubb officially retired as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He was honored during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

"It's great to be back," Chubb said in a press conference. "Cleveland is where my journey started, and this is where it's going to end."

Chubb spent seven of his eight NFL seasons with the Browns, earning four Pro Bowl selections. He finished third in franchise history in both rushing yards (6,843) and rushing touchdowns (51), trailing only Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly.

In 2023, he suffered a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers that caused him to miss 21 consecutive games. Once he returned in 2024, he posted a career-low 3.3 yards per carry.

He spent his final season with the Houston Texans in 2025, rushing for 506 yards and three touchdowns.