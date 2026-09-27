Oregon QB Dante Moore sustained concussion on late hit vs. USC

Oregon star quarterback Dante Moore sustained a concussion on a late hit against Southern California but did not have any other injuries, Ducks head coach Dan Lanning announced on Sunday.

Moore was carted off the field following a hit by linebacker Desman Stephens II in the first half of then-No. 20 Oregon's 41-27 victory over the then-No. 12 Trojans on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

"Dante sustained a concussion in last night's game, but fortunately his MRI and CT scans came back clean and he did not suffer any additional injuries," Lanning said in a statement. "Every concussion is different, and we are going to move forward with an abundance of caution to ensure we make the best decisions for Dante and his future."

An Oregon spokesperson said after the game that Moore had movement in all of his extremities and was being evaluated.

"We are extremely appreciative of our entire medical staff and the medical staffs at USC and LA General (Medical Center) for their quick and thorough action in making sure Dante received the very best care possible," Lanning said in his statement on Sunday.

During the play, which came with 10:06 remaining in the second quarter, the senior quarterback took off on a scramble. When attempting to slide, he was hit in the head by Stephens, who was called for targeting and disqualified from the game.

Fights broke out between players at midfield while Moore lay on the ground, and both teams were penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Southern California suspended Stephens for one game, this Saturday against Washington, for his conduct after the play, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley announced on Sunday. Stephens celebrated on the field after the hit, even after he was called for targeting, and stayed on the sideline in sweatpants after being ejected.

"Desman's actions in last night's game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character," Riley said in a statement. "He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family."

Stephens issued an apology Sunday, expressing regrets for his actions.

"Seeing a player injured like that is incredibly serious, and my reaction in the moments afterward was completely inappropriate and inexcusable," Stephens said in the statement. "Regardless of what was going through my mind at the time, there is no justification for smiling or celebrating while another player receives medical attention. I take full responsibility for my actions. That is not the person or teammate I want to be, and I will learn from this. I am deeply sorry to Dante, his family and everyone who saw my reaction. It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery."

Backup quarterback Dylan Raiola, who transferred from Nebraska, took over in Moore's place. Raiola was 19 of 25 for 289 yards and two touchdown passes.

Moore was an All-Big Ten third-team selection last season, throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as the team went 13-2.

He has completed 69 of 99 attempts (69.7%) for 926 yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions this season. He was 8 of 10 for 77 yards on Saturday.

No. 15 Oregon (3-1) has a bye week before playing host to current No. 23 UCLA (4-0) on Oct. 10 in Eugene.