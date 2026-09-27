Ravens throw Cowboys for Loop in Brazil with walk-off field goal

Tyler Loop kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired and the Baltimore Ravens shocked the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 on the final play Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The Ravens (2-1) stopped the Cowboys (1-2) from scoring a touchdown on the previous drive and, after yielding a short field goal, got the ball back with seven seconds on the clock. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson fired a laser to Zay Flowers for a 27-yard gain and the receiver went down at the 39 to set up Loop's redemptive game-winner.

Jackson called timeout after hitting Flowers for the fifth time in the game, and officials put one second back on the clock.

Dallas tied the game on Brandon Aubrey's 23-yard field goal after missing a golden opportunity to go ahead 35-31.

Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins was flagged for defensive pass interference at the 1 with 28 seconds left on Dak Prescott's throw into the end zone intended for CeeDee Lamb. Prescott threw an incompletion and was flushed from the pocket for a marginal gain to set up a third-down pass attempt that sailed several feet over the head of George Pickens.

On their previous drive, the Cowboys were forced to punt thanks to their only three-and-out in the game when the Ravens' blitz forced Prescott into a throwaway. Baltimore took over on the 36 down four points.

Jackson had the Ravens at the Cowboys' 2-yard line with 1:43 left after a defensive pass interference call. Henry was stuffed on his 26th carry of the game trying to plow in from the right side. Jackson overthrew an open target -- Rashod Bateman -- on second down but a play-fake left rookie tight end Matt Hibner open clearing while crossing from left to right to stake the Ravens to a 31-28 lead.

Jackson completed 15 of 20 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 50 rushing yards. Henry ran for 89 yards and scored twice, and Flowers caught five passes for 84 yards.

For Dallas, Prescott completed 25 of 40 for 276 yards and one TD. Javonte Williams had 19 carries for 98 yards and a TD. Lamb caught seven passes for 112 yards and Pickens had seven catches for 82 yards.

Henry plowed over the goal line for his apparent third touchdown with 13:22 left in the game, but replay officials overturned the third-down score upon review. Baltimore kept the offense on the field for fourth-and-goal and Henry was decked three yards behind the line by rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham. It was the Cowboys' second stop of Henry on fourth-and-1 or less.

Dallas took a 28-24 lead when KaVontae Turpin darted nine yards for a touchdown with nearly 10 minutes to play. Prescott led the 96-yard drive and flipped the field with a 49-yard deep shot to Lamb, hit tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford for 19 yards and George Pickens for 16.

A 10-0 Dallas lead in the first quarter evaporated quickly, and at multiple points when it appeared the Cowboys might take off, they wobbled in the third quarter on tight end Jake Ferguson's fumble nearing the red zone and left points on the board with a blocked field goal on the next drive.

But they scratched their way back with the third Prescott-to-Ferguson TD in two games. Lamb made a diving grab for the two-point conversion following the 19-yard touchdown pass to cut the Dallas deficit to 24-21 with less than two minutes to play in the third quarter.

The secondary of the Cowboys was again hit hard by injuries. With safeties Malik Hooker and PJ Locke already out, Jalen Thompson (hamstring) left the game in the first half, Markquese Bell went to the locker room in the third quarter to be treated for dehydration and cornerback Shavon Revel (right knee) was helped off the field between the third and fourth quarter. Outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku entered the medical tent late in the fourth quarter.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (hand) left the game in the first half but returned in the fourth quarter. Center Ethan Pocic took a helmet to his left knee and was assisted to the sideline just before the two-minute warning.