Ravens WR Zay Flowers active for game vs. Cowboys in Brazil

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is active for his team's game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

NFL Network reported that Flowers' playing time may be limited, however, as he comes back from a hamstring injury he suffered in a Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He sat out the Ravens' Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Flowers had 150 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches in the first half against the Colts before leaving the game. There were questions this week about whether first-year head coach Jesse Minter would bring him back for the game in Brazil, given reports that field conditions in Rio were less than perfect.

The fourth-year player set career highs last season with 86 catches and 1,211 receiving yards, and he matched his career high with five touchdown receptions.