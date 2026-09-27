Report: 49ers WR Mike Evans has rib strain, will be evaluated Monday

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans sustained a rib strain in the team's 36-30 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to an NFL Network report. He will undergo a full evaluation on Monday.

Evans was slow to get up after Budda Baker hit him on an incomplete pass during the second quarter. He entered the medical tent and headed to the locker room on a cart a few minutes later. The 49ers ruled him out at halftime.

"We don't know yet," Shanahan told reporters postgame when asked about Evans. "We couldn't tell if it was a broken rib. We couldn't tell if it was an oblique. Something we'll find out probably more tomorrow."

The 49ers (3-0) also lost left tackle Trent Williams (stinger) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad) in the second half but stayed unbeaten on the strength of Brock Purdy's four touchdown passes. One of those throws was to Evans, who had three catches for 34 yards and a touchdown before departing.

A six-time Pro-Bowler, Evans signed a three-year, $42.4 million deal with San Francisco in March after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans has 12 catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns with the 49ers.

For his career, Evans has 878 catches for 13,189 yards and 110 touchdowns. Along with Jerry Rice, he's one of just two players to record 11 straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons.