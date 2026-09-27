Report: Rams' Myles Garrett faces 6-week recovery from knee surgery

Los Angeles Rams star defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to be sidelined approximately six weeks in his recovery from knee surgery, NFL Network reported Sunday.

Garrett officially was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 17, one week after Los Angeles' season-opening 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Given the timeline, Garrett could return for the Rams' game against the host Washington Commanders on Nov. 8.

Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay is on record as saying that the team is "not going to rush him back."

Garrett, 30, broke the NFL single-season sack record last season with 23 en route to being named as the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He is the first player in NFL history (since sacks started being recorded in 1982) to notch at least 12 sacks in six straight seasons (2020-25). He is third among active players in career sacks (125.5) behind Von Miller (138.5) and Cameron Jordan (132).

The Rams acquired Garrett from the Cleveland Browns on June 1 for outside linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round selection and a 2029 conditional third-round pick.