Reports: Bears QB Caleb Williams likely out 3-4 weeks

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring injury, multiple media outlets reported Sunday morning.

The reports, however, noted that Williams could return sooner than that timeline, with head coach Ben Johnson saying earlier this week that the quarterback has been known as a quick healer.

Williams has been ruled out for the Monday night game pitting the Bears (1-1) against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles (2-0).

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent cleared the necessary steps in the concussion protocol to participate in practice on Saturday, Johnson said.

Bagent was a full participant in the session and is listed as questionable to play on Monday. Third-string quarterback Case Keenum, who made his NFL debut in 2013, would be in line to start if Bagent is not cleared.

Williams sustained a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Chicago's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. He sat out his third straight practice session on Saturday.

Should Williams sit out three games, he'd be in line to return against the host Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 18. The New England Patriots will visit the Bears the following week.

Williams, 24, made 36 consecutive regular-season starts since the Bears drafted him No. 1 overall in 2024. He has completed 65.5% of his passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns and one interception this season for Chicago.