Reports: Case Keenum to start for Bears on MNF, Tyson Bagent to be QB2

Case Keenum will start at quarterback for the Chicago Bears on Monday night even though Tyson Bagent has cleared concussion protocol, Fox Sports and ESPN reported Sunday.

Bagent is expected to be active but will serve as Chicago's No. 2 quarterback for the "Monday Night Football" matchup against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles.

It was reported earlier Sunday that Caleb Williams is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks with a Grade 2 hamstring injury. The star quarterback sustained a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Chicago's 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday.

Keenum, 38, last played in an NFL game in 2023 for the Houston Texans.

He joined the Bears as a backup QB option in 2025 and did not appear in a game that season. He signed a two-year, $5.5 million extension with Chicago this past March.

In 80 career games (66 starts) for seven franchises, Keenum has thrown for 15,175 yards, 79 touchdowns and 51 interceptions.