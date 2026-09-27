Reports: LSU LB Whit Weeks suffers fracture in leg (College Football)

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Whit Weeks 7, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

College Football

Reports: LSU LB Whit Weeks suffers fracture in leg

By Field Level Media

Sep 27, 20262 hours ago

LSU senior linebacker Whit Weeks has suffered a fracture in right leg, according to multiple sources.

Weeks exited in the third quarter of Saturday's 35-6 win over Texas A&M.

It is not the first significant injury for the 21-year-old. Last season, he missed five games due to a leg injury.

In 2024, he was a first-team All-SEC selection, racking up 125 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception.

This season, Weeks has posted 24 combined tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss across four games.

--Field Level Media

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