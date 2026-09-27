Reports: South Carolina's Dylan Stewart suspended indefinitely

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer announced Sunday that junior defensive end Dylan Stewart will not play next week against Kentucky and has been suspended indefinitely.

A decision regarding Stewart's future with the Gamecocks could come within the next couple of days, Beamer added.

Stewart punched Alabama tight end Josh Ford in the helmet on Saturday during South Carolina's 49-18 loss to the Crimson Tide and shouted at coaches when he was subbed out of the game. At one point, Stewart walked away while Beamer was speaking to him. Beamer ran back to Stewart and held his right arm as they walked down the sideline.

"I saw the play that he got the penalty on. I didn't see it until just now, and that's unacceptable," Beamer told reporters Saturday. "That's not how we do things around here. I'm embarrassed to see that because that's not what we're about."

In two-plus seasons at South Carolina, Stewart has totaled 57 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. A back injury kept him on the sideline this year until he made his debut Sept. 19 against Mississippi State.

The Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC) go for their first conference win Saturday at home against the No. 24 Wildcats.