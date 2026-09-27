USC suspends Desman Stephens II 1 game over late hit on Dante Moore

USC suspended linebacker Desman Stephens II for one game, following his actions during Saturday's game against Oregon.

Stephens was ejected, following a late hit to the head of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, who was attempting to slide.

Moore was taken off the field in a stretcher and taken away in an ambulance.

Stephens also drew criticism for his apparent reaction on the sideline, and his decision to stay on the sideline is sweatpants after being ejected.

"He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this," head coach Lincoln Riley said. "The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family."