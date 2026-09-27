Vikings star WR Justin Jefferson knocked out early with ankle injury

The Minnesota Vikings played most of their Week 3 road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who sustained a left ankle injury during the first quarter.

The two-time first-team All-Pro appeared to hurt the ankle on a 10-yard reception at the tail end of Minnesota's first possession. He was able to leave the field on his own and spent some of the second quarter on the Vikings' sideline, wearing his helmet, before retreating to the locker room.

"He tried to work through it, got close (to returning) a couple times. Ended up being ruled out," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the 23-16 victory. "We'll evaluate him more (Monday)."

Jefferson, who finished the game with two catches for 32 yards, played in all 17 games for Minnesota in 2024 and 2025. He missed seven games in 2023 with a right hamstring injury.

Through three weeks, Jefferson has collected 13 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His departure came on the same day that quarterback Kyler Murray returned to action from a concussion sustained in Week 1.

Also for the Vikings, tight end Josh Oliver (bicep) and cornerback Charles Demmings (hamstring) were knocked out of the game and will be evaluated further, per O'Connell.