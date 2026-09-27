Week 3 SNF: Rams-Broncos Preview, Props, Prediction

The Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday night in a big early-season matchup between 1-1 teams with aspirations of deep playoff runs.

The Rams are expected to be without wide receiver Puka Nacua for a second consecutive game, but the offense found its rhythm without him in a 28-6 rout of the New York Giants in Week 2. The Broncos, meanwhile, earned a come-from-behind win against Jacksonville to avoid dropping their first two games of the season.

ODDS AND TRENDS The Rams are consensus 2.0-point favorites, although the line has moved to -1.5 at several sportsbooks, including BetRivers, Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel.

It has dipped to just 1.0 point at BetRivers, where the public has been more evenly split. The Broncos and Rams were not among the top five in any wagers related to game spreads or moneyline action.

PROP PICKS --Rams WR Davante Adams Anytime TD (+115 at DraftKings): With Nacua out last week, Adams was the focus of the Giants' defense and still led the Rams with 10 targets and a pair of touchdowns. He'll draw a lot of attention from Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain on Sunday night, but that won't prevent Matthew Stafford from looking his way often.

--Broncos QB Bo Nix 220+ Passing Yards (+111 at DraftKings): Nix has thrown for at least 242 yards in seven consecutive games against NFC opponents. He is coming off a 288-yard passing effort against Jacksonville after throwing for only 131 in the season opener.

--Rams TE Jake Ferguson Under 3.5 Receptions (-154 at BetMGM): Ferguson also benefited from Nacua's absence in Week 2, catching six of his nine targets. He could be in line for another significant role in the passing game against the Broncos, but the Rams also utilize three tight ends in the passing game along with Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen. Ferguson had no catches and just one target in the season opener.

KEY STAT ... OR COINCIDENCE? The Broncos have a nine-game winning streak against NFC opponents dating to their loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

"I think that's just by schedule, by chance," Nix said. "We've competed against some really good teams. We've had some close NFC matchups. One that I remember is last year, the Eagles. They gave us a challenge, and we had to come back, and same with the Giants."

Interestingly, the Rams have rattled off eight straight victories against AFC opponents since losing to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 of the 2024 season.

ADAMS IN CHARGE Davante Adams could be without prolific Rams sidekick Puka Nacua for the second straight week, but the veteran wide receiver has learned you don't worry about things you can't control.

Adams was a receiving machine in Week 2 and he will look for another stellar performance when Los Angeles visits the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

Adams stood tall against the Giants with eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. The yardage was the fourth-highest of his 13-year career and just 11 shy of his career high set in 2021 as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

"He's an elite player," Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Adams. "He did it all for us, and he's a guy that can do that. We understand that. We know it."

Adams, 33, is in his second season with Los Angeles (1-1). The six-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions last season.

The guy who caught passes from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay for eight seasons certainly appreciates playing with someone like Stafford. The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player threw four touchdown passes against the Giants to move into sixth place in league history with 427 career touchdown passes.

"Football is the greatest team sport that there is, and it's a beautiful game because it takes so many things in order for things to go right," said Adams, a three-time first-team All-Pro. "We can both (Stafford and Adams) be great players and go out there and have the right intentions every time, and it doesn't guarantee anything for you."

Broncos four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II is ready for the challenges that come with defending Adams.

"It's good battles, good competition," said Surtain, a two-time first-team All-Pro. "It's going to be another battle on Sunday. Looking forward to it."

INJURY REPORT Rams: Nacua (hip) is listed as doubtful, and coach Sean McVay said this week that Nacua's injury could become more serious if rest doesn't heal it.

"It's some of those things that can kind of be pre-hernia," McVay said Wednesday before emphasizing that Nacua does not have a hernia. "You err on the side of caution. Usually time is the best thing that allows that thing to heal. And then once you get to a certain point, then I think you feel pretty good moving forward."

In addition to Nacua, safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring) is doubtful and tight end Colby Parkinson (knee) is questionable. Inside linebacker Nate Landman (shoulder) carries no game designation despite being limited in practice Wednesday through Friday.

Broncos: Denver had concerns at running back after J.K. Dobbins injured his hip against Jacksonville, but both he and backfield mate RJ Harvey (hamstring) practiced in full Thursday and Friday and were cleared to play. No. 3 running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is out, and receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (foot) is questionable.

PREDICTION: The Broncos are at home in an intriguing prime-time game. Despite Nix's solid box score against the Jaguars, he still has been inconsistent pushing the ball downfield early in the season. With Aaron Donald back in the mix of a ferocious defensive line, the Rams will control field position and set Stafford and company up with shorter fields. --Rams 27, Broncos 20