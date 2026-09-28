Broncos dig out of 16-0 hole, beat Rams on Bo Nix's TD in final minute

Bo Nix lunged over the top for a touchdown with 47 seconds left and also threw two scoring passes as the Denver Broncos overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to record a dramatic 30-26 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown and nabbed a second pick in the end zone to close the game for Denver (2-1), which won its second straight contest. Nix was 17-of-34 passing for 186 yards, one interception and touchdown throws to Pat Bryant and Nate Adkins.

Matthew Stafford completed 30 of 55 passes for 390 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Rams (1-2), who saw an eight-game winning streak against AFC teams come to an end.

Davante Adams caught seven passes for 137 yards, Konata Mumpfield had four receptions for 93 yards and a score and Tyler Higbee had eight catches for 62 yards and a touchdown for Los Angeles. Kyren Williams had 158 yards from scrimmage (88 rushing, 70 receiving).

After Nix's dive and Wil Lutz's extra point gave the Broncos the four-point edge, the Rams drove to the Denver 14-yard line with 2 seconds left. But Stafford's throw was intercepted by Hufanga to end the contest as the Broncos notched their 10th consecutive victory against NFC foes.

Harrison Mevis kicked four field goals for the Rams, who were without receiver Puka Nacua (hip, groin) for the second straight contest.

Los Angeles led 19-16 after Mevis' 48-yard field goal with 8:40 to play.

The Rams got the ball back at their 9-yard line 97 seconds later, and Stafford tossed a short pass to Adams, who turned it into a 49-yard gain to the Denver 42.

Three plays later, Hufanga stepped up in front of Williams to intercept Stafford. He broke Stafford's attempted tackle at the Rams' 35 and continued into the end zone to give the Broncos a 23-19 lead with 4:49 remaining.

That was Stafford's 33rd pick-six of his career, snapping a tie with Brett Favre for most in NFL history.

Just 71 seconds later, Stafford threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Mumpfield to put Los Angeles back ahead with 3:38 left in the fourth quarter.

Denver responded with the decisive 10-play, 65-yard drive.

The Rams dominated the first half with a whopping 273-67 edge in total offense but led only 16-0 after settling for three second-quarter field goals by Mevis.

The momentum switched sides in the third quarter as Denver ran off 16 straight points.

Nix got Denver on the board with a 5-yard scoring pass to Bryant with 7:44 remaining, and Nix added a two-point conversion pass to Jaylen Waddle.

The Broncos knotted the score at 16 with 2:15 left. Nix tossed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Adkins and then connected on a two-point throw to Bryant.

Stafford tossed a 5-yard scoring pass to Higbee with 4:55 left in the first period and Mevis kicked field goals of 36, 35 and 40 yards in the second.