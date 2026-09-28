Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (thumb) out at least 3 weeks

A dislocated thumb late in Sunday's game will keep Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield out for a minimum of three weeks, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Monday.

Mayfield underwent an MRI Monday morning that showed no additional damage after his injury Sunday, ESPN reported.

Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels finished Sunday's 23-16 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and he will assume the starting spot beginning with a Week 4 matchup Sunday at home against the Green Bay Packers, Bowles said. With the loss, Tampa Bay dropped to 0-3 on the season.

Mayfield was injured following a wild scramble and throw as he was hit by the Vikings' Blake Cashman and intercepted by Andrew Van Ginkel with 1:39 remaining. Mayfield was 17-of-34 passing for 217 yards and one touchdown along with his interception.

Daniels, 23, went 0-for-3 with an interception in his NFL debut. The Los Angeles-area native went undrafted out of Kansas.

Sunday will be the first game Mayfield has missed since he joined the Buccaneers in 2023 and end his run of 57 consecutive starts for the team.