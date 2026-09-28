Eagles LB Jonathan Greenard active for ‘26 debut vs. Bears

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jonathan Greenard is active for "Monday Night Football" against the host Chicago Bears and will make his season and team debut.

Greenard missed the first two games of the season with a pectoral injury. The Eagles acquired him from the Minnesota Vikings in April after he spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with Minnesota.

A Pro Bowler in 2024, Greenard has amassed 38 sacks, 217 tackles and eight forced fumbles over six seasons with the Houston Texans (2020-23) and Vikings.

Philadelphia's inactives were wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), offensive tackle Fred Johnson (knee), quarterbacks Tanner McKee and Cole Payton and linebacker A.J. Epenesa. McKee is the designated third quarterback.

Inactive for the Bears, besides star quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring), were tackle Ozzy Trapilo, guard Jordan McFadden, defensive end Jamree Kromah and defensive tackle Jayden Loving.