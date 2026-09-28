Giants acquire QB J.J. McCarthy from Vikings

With quarterback Jaxson Dart expected to miss the rest of the 2026 season, the New York Giants acquired former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

The Giants will send a fifth-round pick in the 2027 draft to the Vikings, pending McCarthy passing a physical exam.

McCarthy was the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft and won a national championship at Michigan playing for Giants coach John Harbaugh's brother, Jim.

After missing his rookie season to undergo knee surgery, McCarthy won his 2025 debut at Chicago but sputtered most of last season due to injuries.

McCarthy, 23, arrives one day after the Giants (2-1) beat the Tennessee Titans with Jameis Winston, 32, in the QB1 role.

A high ankle sprain in Week 2 last season cost McCarthy five games. He returned but was not as effective or dynamic as he was in the Week 1 win over the Bears. The Vikings beat the Giants at MetLife Stadium, 16-13, last December. McCarthy started but left the game with an injury after completing 9 of 14 passes for 108 yards and an interception.

Winston has completed 25 of 49 passes for 229 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception this season. He entered the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams following Dart's knee injury.

McCarthy competed for the Vikings' starting job in the offseason and training camp with Kyler Murray. But when Minnesota named Murray as the starter and Carson Wentz as his primary backup, it signaled there was little room for growth in the organization for McCarthy.

In 10 career games, McCarthy has posted a 6-4 record with 1,632 yards passing with 12 interceptions and 11 touchdowns.