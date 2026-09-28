Notre Dame WR Quincy Porter to have season-ending knee surgery

Quincy Porter's season is over before it began, as the Notre Dame wide receiver will have surgery to address a knee injury.

Porter transferred from Ohio State but has not played in 2026 due to lingering problems with his left knee.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said Porter recently had a setback in his recovery.

"Tough news for him," Freeman said. "He's a great young man that has really done everything right. He's got another setback, but his mind is in the right place. He'll be back at some point here before we know it."

Porter, a five-star recruit in the high school Class of 2025, played in five games for Ohio State in 2025 and caught four passes for 59 yards.