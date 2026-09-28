Report: Dolphins RB De'Von Achane (ACL) out for season

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane will miss the rest of the season after tearing his left ACL in Sunday's loss to Kansas City, ESPN reported Monday.

Achane, 24, sustained the knee injury on his third rushing attempt in the 24-10 setback against the Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla. He hobbled off the field after being tackled awkwardly by safety Alohi Gilman.

"To be very honest with you, it does not sound very optimistic at this moment, but I can't give you any other details until I have them," Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said after the game.

Achane finished with 17 yards rushing on three carries, and no receptions on one target. For the season, he has rushed for 127 yards on 34 attempts with no touchdowns in three games. He has seven catches for 49 yards and no scores.

Second-year pro Ollie Gordon replaced Achane as the lead back for the Dolphins (0-3) and rushed for 41 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Achane posted career highs with 1,350 rushing yards and 1,838 yards from scrimmage and made his first Pro Bowl last season. A third-round pick by Miami in 2023, he has 4,510 yards from scrimmage and 35 touchdowns through 47 career games (39 starts).