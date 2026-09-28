Report: Giants fear torn ACL for OLB Brian Burns

The New York Giants fear star edge rusher Brian Burns tore his right ACL during Sunday's victory against Tennessee, ESPN reported on Monday.

Burns sustained a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the 12-7 win against the Titans in East Rutherford, N.J. He went to the ground after being blocked by Austin Schlottmann and grabbed his right leg before eventually limping off the field.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh said Burns would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

"There is some hope there, but we won't know until we see the MRI," Harbaugh said of Burns, who did not practice last week while dealing with a left ankle sprain.

His absence would be another devastating blow for the Giants (2-1), who lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

Burns, 28, finished second in the NFL with a career-high 16.5 sacks last season. He has recorded four tackles and two quarterback hits in three games (two starts) this season, his third with New York.

Burns signed a five-year, $141 million contract with the Giants after being acquired in a March 2024 trade with the Carolina Panthers.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has tallied 71 sacks, 146 QB hits, 388 tackles and 13 forced fumbles in 117 games (103 starts) with the Panthers (2019-23) and Giants. Carolina drafted him with the 16th overall pick in 2019.