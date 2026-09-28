Report: Jets RB Breece Hall (quad) week-to-week

New York Jets starting running back Breece Hall is week-to-week with a quad injury after undergoing an MRI Monday, ESPN and NFL Network reported.

According to reports, the MRI was received as good news because the injury was not as significant as initially feared.

Hall, 25, was hurt on the opening drive of the fourth quarter in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Lions in Detroit.

The Jets (1-2) quickly ruled him out for the rest of the game, and Braelon Allen replaced him in the backfield.

Hall was dragged down on a second-and-goal carry at the Detroit 4 and immediately grabbed his outer right thigh near his hip. Hall took a misdirection toss to the right and raced to get the edge, but he was met by linebacker Trevor Nowaske for no gain. Hall had 13 carries for 32 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards.

In three games this season, Hall has rushed for 163 yards on 51 carries and one touchdown and caught 10 passes for 102 yards.

In his fifth season with the Jets since they selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he has 3,561 rushing yards on 806 carries and 19 scores in 59 games (53 starts). He also has 198 receptions for 1,744 yards and nine touchdowns.