Report: Packers signing veteran OL Mekhi Becton

The Green Bay Packers are signing offensive lineman Mekhi Becton after a Monday workout, ESPN reported.

The former first-round pick will join the practice squad as the Packers (1-2) prepare for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Becton, 27, was released by the Los Angeles Chargers in March to clear nearly $10 million in salary cap space.

The 6-foot-7, 363-pound veteran played in 15 games (14 starts) for the Chargers in 2025.

Becton has started 59 of his 61 career games with the New York Jets (2020-21, 2023), Philadelphia Eagles (2024) and Chargers since being selected by New York with the 11th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl during his lone season with Philadelphia.

Becton has played mostly left tackle and right guard.