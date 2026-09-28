Reports: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) may play Sunday

An MRI Monday revealed a sprained left ankle for Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but the two-time first-team All-Pro might suit up for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, NFL Network and ESPN reported.

In Sunday's 23-16 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the four-time Pro Bowl selection injured his ankle on a 10-yard reception near the end of Minnesota's first possession. He left the field on his own and spent part of the second quarter on the Vikings' sideline, wearing his helmet, before retreating to the locker room.

Jefferson, who finished the game with two catches for 32 yards, played in all 17 games for Minnesota in 2024 and 2025. The seven-year veteran missed seven games in 2023 with a right hamstring injury.

Through three weeks, Jefferson, 27, has collected 13 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns. His departure came on the same day that quarterback Kyler Murray returned to action from a concussion sustained in Week 1.

Jefferson's teammate, tight end Josh Oliver, will undergo surgery to repair a torn biceps, ESPN reported Monday. The 29-year-old has three receptions for 46 yards this season, his fourth with Minnesota and eighth in the NFL.