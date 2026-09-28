SEC, South Carolina issue 1-game suspension to Dylan Stewart for punch

South Carolina star edge rusher Dylan Stewart was suspended for one game in a decision jointly made by the program and the SEC on Monday.

Stewart punched Alabama tight end Josh Ford in the helmet Saturday during South Carolina's 49-18 loss to the Crimson Tide.

"Dylan Stewart's egregious contact reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference," commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. "Such action against an opponent carries a serious risk of injury and has no place in our conference competition. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Dylan Stewart will result in more severe disciplinary action."

Stewart also shouted at coaches when he was subbed out of the game. At one point, Stewart walked away while head coach Shane Beamer was speaking to him. Beamer ran back to Stewart and held his right arm as they walked down the sideline.

Beamer told reporters postgame that he was "embarrassed" by Stewart's conduct, and on Sunday he made the initial announcement that Stewart was suspended indefinitely.

"Our expectation at South Carolina is that our student-athletes conduct themselves with the highest level of integrity at all times," South Carolina athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement. "Keeping one's composure, even in the most competitive environments, is our standard. That standard was not met in this instance and we support the league's decision along with our head coach's decision regarding the current disciplinary measures enacted in this case."

Stewart will be unavailable when the Gamecocks (2-2, 0-2 SEC) go for their first conference win Saturday at home against No. 24 Kentucky.

In two-plus seasons at South Carolina, Stewart has totaled 57 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. A back injury kept him on the sideline this year until he made his debut Sept. 19 against Mississippi State.