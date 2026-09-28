Third-string QB Case Keenum guides Bears to blowout of Eagles

Case Keenum passed for 247 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for another score and the Chicago defense generated three takeaways to lift the host Bears to a 27-7 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

With franchise quarterback Caleb Williams out due to a strained hamstring and backup Tyson Bagent recovering from a concussion, Keenum made his first NFL appearance since December 2023, when he was with the Houston Texans.

Keenum shined on an efficient opening drive, going 5-for-6 for 45 yards and an 8-yard scoring pass to Luther Burden III. He finished 24 of 34 through the air with no interceptions for Chicago (2-1).

The Eagles (2-1), down 10-7 at halftime, punted on their first three possessions of the third quarter, gaining just 7 yards as the Bears increased their edge to 20-7. Philadelphia drove into Bears territory on its next drive, but T.J. Edwards intercepted Jalen Hurts on fourth-and-5 from the Chicago 46 with 27 seconds left in the third period.

Chicago took over and sealed the game with a 13-play, 58-yard drive that took 8:04 and culminated with a 1-yard Keenum touchdown run. Keenum's first rushing TD since 2019 gave the Bears a 20-point advantage.

Hurts wound up 16-for-25 for 153 yards and an interception, and he added a rushing TD. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley gained 82 yards on 15 carries, while teammate DeVonta Smith had six receptions for 65 yards.

D'Andre Swift rushed 20 times for 84 yards to spark the Chicago ground game. Kalif Raymond had six catches for 90 yards and a TD.

Philadelphia sputtered in the early going, punting on its first possession before a Tank Bigsby fumble set the Bears up at the Eagles' 15-yard line. However, Chicago turned the ball over on downs, with Keenum passing incomplete for Burden on fourth-and-goal from the 3.

The Eagles responded with a 12-play, 95-yard drive but didn't score. With Hurts undergoing evaluation in the medical tent after taking a late hit on the sideline, backup Andy Dalton had a pass intercepted by Dillon Thieneman in the end zone with 6:14 left in the second quarter.

Cairo Santos kicked a 29-yard field goal on the next drive to extend Chicago's lead to 10-0. The Eagles got on the board with Hurts' 1-yard scoring run as time expired on the second quarter. Philadelphia moved 67 yards in eight plays and 1:52, with officials ruling the Eagles got the snap off just in time.

Philadelphia committed 10 penalties, surpassing its total from the first two games.