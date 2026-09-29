After comeback win, Wisconsin has plenty to clean up vs. Michigan St.

Wisconsin will try to build on its biggest comeback victory in 20 years when it hosts Michigan State in a Big Ten Conference clash Saturday in Madison, Wis.

The Badgers (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) overcame a 17-0 deficit on the road to stun Penn State 24-20 last week for their third consecutive victory.

Michigan State (2-2, 0-1) fell 31-13 at home to Nebraska last week and lost leading rusher Cam Edwards to a season-ending knee injury.

Colton Joseph put the Badgers in an early hole by throwing a pair of second-quarter interceptions, including a pick-6, but connected with Jacob Harris on the winning 72-yard touchdown pass with 1:13 left. They delivered the program's first road win since Oct. 19, 2024, and the Badgers' first triumph at Penn State since 2003.

"We know darn well that there's some things we've got to do a hell of a lot better, but there's no better way to learn and grow than through a win like that," Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said Monday. "The reminder to us will continue to be we can't be arrogant and we can't be delusional."

Joseph completed 18 of 38 passes, offsetting three interceptions with two touchdowns. The Badgers also ran for 120 yards, averaging 4.3 per carry.

Joseph, a senior transfer from Old Dominion, has completed 72 of 123 passes (58.5%) for 987 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Abu Sama III is Wisconsin's leading rusher with 190 yards, despite missing most of the last two games with injuries.

Michigan State could not overcome three turnovers against Nebraska. The Spartans were outgained 369-257 and rushed for just 39 yards at a paltry 1.2 yards per carry.

Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson and Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish are expected to take over for Edwards in the backfield.

Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic has thrown for 748 yards, completing 65 of 97 passes (67.0%) with three touchdowns and three picks.

Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald, well-versed on Wisconsin from his 17 years as head coach at Northwestern, lauded the Badgers for their comeback at Penn State.

"Really impressive to watch that tape," Fitzgerald said Monday. "Being down 10 with under four minutes left, just really impressed how they were able to stick together and find a way to win in a really hostile environment."

Michigan State leads the all-time series 31-24, but the teams have split the last 10 meetings. The Spartans won the latest matchup 34-28 in two overtimes at home in 2022.