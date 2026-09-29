Bears-Packers game in Week 5 flexed into early TV window

The Week 5 game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on Oct. 11 in Green Bay has a new kickoff time: 1 p.m. ET.

The meeting between the NFC North rivals was originally scheduled for 4:25 p.m. The NFL shifted the game into its early window as a scheduling flex.

FOX will continue to broadcast the game. The network's two late-window games that day are now the San Francisco 49ers at the Seattle Seahawks, which will be "America's Game of the Week," and the Detroit Lions at the Arizona Cardinals in a regional matchup.

The Bears are 2-1 following their 27-7 rout of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night and the Packers are 1-2 after their 35-14 blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. Chicago was playing without starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring).

The two games between the Bears and Packers last season each had later start times. On Dec. 7 at Green Bay, kickoff was scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET, while the Saturday, Dec. 20 game at Chicago was an 8:20 p.m. start.