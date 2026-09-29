Fresh off upset win, No. 14 Iowa plays host to No. 5 Ohio State

If Iowa was looking for inspiration to spring an upset of No. 5 Ohio State in Iowa City on Saturday, the teams' 2017 matchup would have been the choice.

That is, until the currently No. 14 Hawkeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) went on the road and stunned then-No. 18 Michigan last Saturday 20-19 on the final play of the game, a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hank Brown to Reese Vander Zee.

The Hawkeyes are brimming with confidence as they go against the Buckeyes (3-1, 1-0) and sense an opportunity to do something special just as they did nine years ago when the unranked Hawkeyes routed No. 3 Ohio State 55-24 in its most recent visit to Iowa City. The loss ultimately kept coach Urban Meyer's Buckeyes from making the College Football Playoff.

That game is still talked about at both schools, but for the Hawkeyes, the win over Michigan brought validation that Brown -- in his sixth career start and first on the road -- is cool under pressure. He guided the Hawkeyes 91 yards on the winning drive.

Brown will face an Ohio State defense that has not played to its lofty standards after replacing eight starters in each of the past two seasons. Last week Illinois gashed it for 199 rushing yards and a 6.0-yard average per carry in the Buckeyes' 42-19 victory. As disconcerting for the defense was allowing seven runs of 10-plus yards. Ohio State yields 114 yards per game on the ground to rank 45th in the country.

That bodes well for the Hawkeyes, who are averaging 215.5 yards per game on the ground (27th in the nation) and are led by Kamari Moulton, who has rushed for 284 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and two touchdowns this season.

"I think it takes all 11 guys," said Brown, who played sparingly at Auburn (2023-24) and transferred to Iowa before the 2025 season. "I've got to do a good job of getting us in the right play and checking into whatever, based on what they're giving us, how we're going to best attack it and then just executing. It takes 11 guys, receivers, obviously offensive line, and running back, seeing the holes and making the right decision."

The Buckeyes face an Iowa team that leads the nation in scoring defense (8.0 points per game) and is 10th in total defense (239.8 yards per game). The Hawkeyes have allowed three touchdowns.

In that regard, the game could come down to the battle of the bulk. Ohio State's offensive line needs to open holes for running backs Bo Jackson and Ja'Kobi Jackson and provide enough protection for quarterback Julian Sayin to throw to star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

"We have a big one coming up. It's going to be big in the trenches," Ohio State left guard Luke Montgomery said. "I have the utmost respect for Iowa, as well. It's going to be a lot of fun. I've never played there. I've never been there and I've heard only great things."

It's likely Smith won't see single coverage like Illinois tried and failed to execute when he set career highs with 12 receptions, 217 yards and four touchdowns.

Of note, Iowa has defeated Michigan and Ohio State in the same season once -- in 1962, by identical 28-14 scores.

"This is a big opportunity for our team to go into a tough road environment against a very good team and go get a win," Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. "That would certainly build a lot of momentum for our season as we move forward."