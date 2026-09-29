Illinois, Purdue regrouping after Top 10 wallopings

One week after absorbing lopsided losses to Top 10 foes, Illinois and Purdue will try to regroup at the other's expense on Saturday.

The Fighting Illini (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will do so while navigating a large in-season change to coach Bret Bielema's staff.

Illinois mutually parted ways with first-year defensive coordinator Bobby Hauck on Sunday, a day after the team's 42-19 loss at then-No. 7 Ohio State. Bielema remained mum about play calling and personnel adjustments, but ensured the team would be prepared for the Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1).

"It's a big change, but I think the way it was handled and the way it was explained and the parts that are in process as we speak -- starting (Sunday) afternoon to where we are -- I don't think it's going to be as big a deal inside the building as you think," Bielema said.

Illinois surrendered 518 yards at Ohio State as defensive back Matthew Bailey topped the team in tackles with a career-best 14. The Buckeyes scored their final touchdown with just nine Illini defenders on the field.

But Illinois racked up 462 yards of its own and didn't commit any turnovers. Katin Houser finished 21-for-37 passing for 263 yards and a score while the ground game averaged 6.0 yards per carry.

Purdue aims to keep the edge in a protected Big Ten rivalry that dates to 1890. The Boilermakers are 48-47-6 against the Fighting Illini, but they have dropped the last two in the series.

Purdue has lost three in a row overall, the latest a 49-10 home defeat to No. 3 Notre Dame.

"Our last three opponents, they're currently 11-1. And the one loss is (to) No. (4) Miami," said Boilermakers coach Barry Odom. "It's a pretty good group. But if you sit there and you compare into the what-if game, going backwards is not worth anybody's time."

After passing for at least 317 yards in each of the first three games, Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne was just 18-for-28 for 111 yards against Notre Dame. He also lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

Purdue has permitted 139 points during its losing streak but defensive coordinator Kevin Kane has seen bright spots in a unit that includes linebacker Charles Correa, who notched his first career interception a week ago.

"The more they play together, the more confident they are with each other," Kane said. "I think we simplified a lot of things last week that allowed them to play faster, and they did."